Junior Perez News: Booted from 40-man roster

The Athletics designated Perez for assignment Thursday.

Perez is a toolsy outfielder with swing-and-miss issues, having logged a .657 OPS with five homers, four steals and a 33.1 percent strikeout rate this season at Triple-A Las Vegas. The 24-year-old slashed .231/.348/.473 with 26 home runs and 27 stolen bases between Double-A Midland and Las Vegas in 2025 while sporting a 14.8 percent walk rate and 28.1 percent strikeout rate. There should be interest in Perez via waivers.