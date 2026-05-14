Junior Perez News: Booted from 40-man roster
The Athletics designated Perez for assignment Thursday.
Perez is a toolsy outfielder with swing-and-miss issues, having logged a .657 OPS with five homers, four steals and a 33.1 percent strikeout rate this season at Triple-A Las Vegas. The 24-year-old slashed .231/.348/.473 with 26 home runs and 27 stolen bases between Double-A Midland and Las Vegas in 2025 while sporting a 14.8 percent walk rate and 28.1 percent strikeout rate. There should be interest in Perez via waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Perez See More