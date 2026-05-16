Junior Perez headshot

Junior Perez News: Moved to White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Athletics traded Perez to the White Sox for minor-league lefty pitcher Jackson Nove on Saturday.

The A's thought enough of Perez to add him to the 40-man roster last November, but he lost that spot when he was DFA'd on Thursday. The 24-year-old struggled with Triple-A Las Vegas before Saturday's trade, slashing .210/.273/.384 with five home runs, 19 RBI, 23 runs, four stolen bases and a 33.1 percent strikeout rate over 36 games. Perez hit 26 long balls in the minors in 2025 and stole 41 bases in 2023, so he has an intriguing skill set. However, he may need to cut down on the strikeouts to have a chance at an extended big-league career.

Junior Perez
Chicago White Sox
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