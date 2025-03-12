Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jurickson Profar headshot

Jurickson Profar Injury: Could resume swinging bat soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Profar (wrist) will be limited to tracking pitches for now but could be cleared to resume swinging a bat in a few days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Profar was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left wrist after having to exit a Grapefruit League game over the weekend. He is not expected to miss any regular-season action, saying Wednesday that he's "very confident" he'll be ready to go on Opening Day.

Jurickson Profar
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now