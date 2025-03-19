Jurickson Profar Injury: Slated to return to action Thursday

Profar (wrist) is scheduled to return to Atlanta's Grapefruit League lineup Thursday versus the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Profar hasn't played since March 8 due to a bone bruise in his left wrist, but he resumed taking batting practice this week and will return to game action Thursday. The 32-year-old is slated to play in the rest of Atlanta's Grapefruit League contests as he gears up for Opening Day.