Jurickson Profar headshot

Jurickson Profar Injury: Took batting practice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Profar (wrist) took batting practice Sunday and could return to Grapefruit League action Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Profar's batting practice came a day earlier than expected, which would seem to be a good sign as he works his way back from a bone bruise in his left wrist. He could be back in Grapefruit League games soon and getting in some extra reps in minor-league contests is a possibility, as well. Profar is expected to be ready to roll come Opening Day.

