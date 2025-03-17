Jurickson Profar Injury: Took batting practice Sunday

Profar (wrist) took batting practice Sunday and could return to Grapefruit League action Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Profar's batting practice came a day earlier than expected, which would seem to be a good sign as he works his way back from a bone bruise in his left wrist. He could be back in Grapefruit League games soon and getting in some extra reps in minor-league contests is a possibility, as well. Profar is expected to be ready to roll come Opening Day.