Jurickson Profar News: Candidate to hit leadoff

Profar could hit leadoff for Atlanta until Ronald Acuna (knee) is fully healthy, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Michael Harris might also see action at the top of the lineup, but Profar appears to be the team's best leadoff option while Acuna completes his recovery from ACL surgery. In 83 plate appearances at leadoff for the Padres last season, Profar delivered an eye-popping .451 OBP, helping to fuel his career-high .380 mark in that category. The 31-year-old also scored a career-high 94 runs in 2024, and he could challenge triple digits if he sees significant time hitting ahead of the likes of Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna this season.