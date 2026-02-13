Jurickson Profar News: Expected to be primary DH
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that he expects Profar to be used in the designated hitter slot often early in the season, Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Profar will not be a full-time DH, as Weiss likes the flexibility of using others in the spot on occasion, but heading into the season he is viewed as the team's primary option for the spot. The switch hitter could shift to left field against tougher lefties, with the left-handed-swinging Mike Yastrzemski going to the bench those days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurickson Profar See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30022 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Hitter Rebound Candidates for 202631 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions45 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings56 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker66 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurickson Profar See More