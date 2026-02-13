Jurickson Profar headshot

Jurickson Profar News: Expected to be primary DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that he expects Profar to be used in the designated hitter slot often early in the season, Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Profar will not be a full-time DH, as Weiss likes the flexibility of using others in the spot on occasion, but heading into the season he is viewed as the team's primary option for the spot. The switch hitter could shift to left field against tougher lefties, with the left-handed-swinging Mike Yastrzemski going to the bench those days.

Jurickson Profar
Atlanta Braves
