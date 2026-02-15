Jurickson Profar headshot

Jurickson Profar News: Healthy after sports hernia surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Profar said Sunday that he's operating with no restrictions entering spring training after undergoing sports hernia surgery in November, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though he wasn't known to be nursing an injury heading into the offseason, Profar said that he first began to felt discomfort in his core in September. He proceeded to play through the issue but then felt the discomfort crop up again early in his offseason workouts before opting for a procedure. According to Profar, he required six weeks of recovery time following surgery, but he's back to full health heading into his second season with Atlanta. Despite missing 80 games last season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in late March, Profar was one of Atlanta's more productive bats when available, slashing .245/.353/.434 with 14 home runs and and nine steals across 371 plate appearances. The 32-year-old made all but one of his 80 starts in left field in 2025, but he's expected to serve as Atlanta's primary designated hitter to begin the upcoming season after the team added Mike Yastrzemski in free agency this winter.

