Jurickson Profar News: Looks healthy in leadoff spot
Profar went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Seeing his first Grapefruit League action since March 8 after recovering from a wrist injury, Profar slotted immediately back into the leadoff spot and wasted no time showing he was healthy by rapping a first-inning two-bagger off Nabil Crismatt. After a breakout 2024 campaign with the Padres, the switch-hitting Profar signed a three-year contract with Atlanta over the winter and should slot in atop a potent batting order for at least the early part of the season, until Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready to rejoin the lineup.
