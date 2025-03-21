Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jurickson Profar headshot

Jurickson Profar News: Looks healthy in leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Profar went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Seeing his first Grapefruit League action since March 8 after recovering from a wrist injury, Profar slotted immediately back into the leadoff spot and wasted no time showing he was healthy by rapping a first-inning two-bagger off Nabil Crismatt. After a breakout 2024 campaign with the Padres, the switch-hitting Profar signed a three-year contract with Atlanta over the winter and should slot in atop a potent batting order for at least the early part of the season, until Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready to rejoin the lineup.

Jurickson Profar
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now