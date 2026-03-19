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Jurickson Profar News: Suspension upheld

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Profar will miss the full 2026 season after the appeal of his 162-game PED suspension was denied Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 33-year-old outfielder was handed the suspension in early March, and the ban is now official with the appeal process completed. It's the second straight season with a PED suspension for Profar, who will also be ineligible to play in the postseason.

Jurickson Profar
Atlanta Braves
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