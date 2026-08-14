Jurrangelo Cijntje headshot

Jurrangelo Cijntje Injury: Fans 11, leaves with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Cijntje struck out a career-high 11 over 6.1 innings of one-run ball Thursday with Triple-A Memphis before departing with an apparent right hamstring injury, MLB.com reports.

Making his fifth start since being promoted to Memphis, Cijntje permitted only two hits and one walk on the night, needing just 72 pitches to navigate through 6.1 frames. He was removed from the game after issuing a walk in the seventh and was able to walk off the field without any assistance. Cijntje will be evaluated before it's determined whether he will be ready to make his next start. The switch pitcher has had an up-and-down first season in the Cardinals organization, posting a 5.33 ERA and 132:57 K:BB over 104.2 innings covering 22 starts between Memphis and Double-A Springfield.

Jurrangelo Cijntje
St. Louis Cardinals
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