Jurrangelo Cijntje News: Focusing on throwing right-handed

Cijntje will throw only right-handed in spring training games and live batting practice sessions while he's in big-league camp, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The switch pitcher did some warm-up throws left-handed during a live batting practice session Friday, and he will continue to develop both arms. However, while with the major-league club, Cijntje's focus will be on throwing from the right side. The 22-year-old's ceiling as a pitching prospect is much higher from the right side and there's a good chance he will eventually throw solely with that arm. Cijntje was acquired from the Mariners earlier this month in the Brendan Donovan trade.