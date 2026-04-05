Jurrangelo Cijntje News: Impresses in organizational debut
Cijntje struck out seven across 5.2 scoreless frames in his season debut with Double-A Springfield on Friday.
Cijntje yielded just one hit and two walks while throwing 81 pitches. It was the organizational debut for the 22-year-old, who was traded from the Mariners to the Cardinals over the offseason in the Brendan Donovan (leg) deal. The switch pitcher is focusing on pitching right-handed in his starts, though it's unclear whether he's completely ditched pitching left-handed.
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