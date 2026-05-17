Jurrangelo Cijntje News: Offering mixed bag at Double-A
Cijntje tied a career high with 10 strikeouts but was charged with four runs (three earned) over 4.1 innings in Double-A Springfield's loss to Tulsa on Saturday.
Cijntje has struck out 46 batters across 35.2 innings in his eight starts with Springfield, but he's also walked 20 and holds a 6.06 ERA. The switch pitcher has thrown a bit from the left side this season, but his focus has been throwing right-handed. Cijntje was acquired from the Mariners over the offseason in the deal that sent Brendan Donovan to Seattle.
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