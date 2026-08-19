Jurrangelo Cijntje News: Pitching for Triple-A club Wednesday
Cijntje (hamstring) is listed as Triple-A Memphis' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against Jacksonville.
Cijntje battled a right hamstring injury during his previous start Thursday, but it doesn't look like it will keep him from making his next turn through the Triple-A rotation. Since being promoted from Double-A Springfield to Memphis on July 15, Cijntje has submitted a 6.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB in 24.1 innings over five starts.
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