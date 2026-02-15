Jurrangelo Cijntje headshot

Jurrangelo Cijntje News: Throwing righty in games, live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Cijntje will throw only right-handed in spring training games and in live batting practice sessions while he's in big-league camp, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The switch pitcher did some warm-up throwing left-handed during a live batting practice session Friday, and he will continue to develop both arms. However, while with the major-league club, Cijntje's focus will be on throwing from the right side. Cijntje's ceiling as a pitching prospect is much higher from the right side and there's a good chance he will eventually throw solely with that arm. The 22-year-old was acquired from the Mariners earlier this month in the Brendan Donovan trade.

Jurrangelo Cijntje
St. Louis Cardinals
