The Blue Jays selected Bruihl's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

The left-hander inked a minor-league deal with Toronto in mid-March and will receive a look in the majors after posting a 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB across 28.1 innings with Buffalo. Bruihl made seven appearances in the majors with the Pirates last year and gave up six runs across 5.2 innings.