Justin Bruihl News: Impressive out of bullpen

Bruihl threw two scoreless innings while striking out two batters in a 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Bruihl entered the game for St. Louis in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and the Cardinals trailing 2-0. The 28-year-old got the Cardinals out of the jam and proceeded to strike out Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz in the top of the seventh. Bruihl has allowed just one earned run over his past seven appearances (6.1 innings) as he continues to fill a middle-relief role for St. Louis.