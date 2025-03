Bruihl agreed to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Bruihl made seven appearances with the Pirates last season and surrendered six earned runs over 5.2 frames. He'll likely report to the Triple-A level to begin the campaign, where he had a 3.02 ERA and 47:20 K:BB across 41.2 innings last year.