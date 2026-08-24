Justin Campbell News: Back in action at Triple-A

Campbell (oblique) struck out a batter and allowed one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings in a start Sunday for Triple-A Columbus after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Campbell missed nearly two months after due to a left oblique injury after sustaining the injury in his Triple-A debut July 1. Before moving up to Columbus, Campbell turned in a 2.70 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over nine starts at Double-A Akron.