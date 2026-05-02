Justin Crawford Injury: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Crawford was scratched from the Phillies' lineup against the Marlins on Saturday due to a migraine, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Crawford was initially slated to start in center field Saturday, but the Phillies will instead go with Garrett Stubbs, Adolis Garcia and Felix Reyes from left to right. Crawford will aim to return for Sunday's matinee.
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