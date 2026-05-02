Justin Crawford headshot

Justin Crawford Injury: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 12:47pm

Crawford was scratched from the Phillies' lineup against the Marlins on Saturday due to a migraine, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Crawford was initially slated to start in center field Saturday, but the Phillies will instead go with Garrett Stubbs, Adolis Garcia and Felix Reyes from left to right. Crawford will aim to return for Sunday's matinee.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
25 days ago
Week 2 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 2 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
26 days ago