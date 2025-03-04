Fantasy Baseball
Justin Crawford News: Among cuts by Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

The Phillies reassigned Crawford to minor-league camp Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Crawford played well in his opportunities this spring, reaching base five times and stealing a pair of bases in 12 plate appearances, but the 21-year-old never had a real chance to make the big-league roster. He is likely headed back to Double-A Reading to begin the 2025 season.

