Justin Crawford News: Batting ninth in MLB debut
Crawford is starting in center field and batting ninth Opening Day against the Rangers on Thursday.
The 22-year-old is one of Philadelphia's top prospects and is making his MLB debut at home versus the Rangers. Crawford spent last season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he had a .334/.411/.452 slash line with seven homers and 46 stolen bases. He's beginning the campaign as the Phillies' primary center fielder.
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