Justin Crawford headshot

Justin Crawford News: Batting ninth in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Crawford is starting in center field and batting ninth Opening Day against the Rangers on Thursday.

The 22-year-old is one of Philadelphia's top prospects and is making his MLB debut at home versus the Rangers. Crawford spent last season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he had a .334/.411/.452 slash line with seven homers and 46 stolen bases. He's beginning the campaign as the Phillies' primary center fielder.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
9 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
21 days ago