Justin Crawford News: Contract selected from minors

The Phillies selected Crawford's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The Phillies informed Crawford last week that he wound be on the Opening Day roster, though there was never much doubt. He will operate as the club's primary center fielder and is poised to bat ninth in the lineup. Crawford slashed .334/.411/.452 with seven home runs and 46 stolen bases at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025 and should be an immediate fantasy contributor in the steals department, at the very least.