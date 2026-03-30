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Justin Crawford News: Getting breather Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Crawford was in the lineup for each of the previous two games versus lefties but will begin Monday's series opener on the bench in what appears to be simply a routine day off. Brandon Marsh will shift over to center field and Otto Lopez will play left field Monday.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
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