Justin Crawford News: Getting breather Monday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting Crawford was in the lineup for each of the previous two games versus lefties but will begin Monday's series opener on the bench in what appears to be simply a routine day off. Brandon Marsh will shift over to center field and Otto Lopez will play left field Monday.
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