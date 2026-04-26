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Justin Crawford News: Hitting bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The rookie outfielder has started eight of 12 games against left-handed starting pitchers this season, but he'll take a seat Sunday versus Atlanta ace Chris Sale. Crawford is mired in a 4-for-34 slump in his past 10 contests and has struggled overall versus southpaws (just one hit in 17 plate appearances), so it may not be long before the Phillies transition to more of a straight platoon in center field.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
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