Justin Crawford News: Idle against southpaw
Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
The Phillies are opting to give the left-handed-hitting Crawford the afternoon off while the Guardians send a tough lefty in Parker Messick to the hill. Brandon Marsh will slide over from his usual spot in left field to cover center field in place of Crawford.
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