Justin Crawford headshot

Justin Crawford News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The Phillies are opting to give the left-handed-hitting Crawford the afternoon off while the Guardians send a tough lefty in Parker Messick to the hill. Brandon Marsh will slide over from his usual spot in left field to cover center field in place of Crawford.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago