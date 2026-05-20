Justin Crawford News: Idle for series finale
Crawford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Crawford will receive a breather while the Reds send southpaw Andrew Abbott to the bump for a day game after a night game. Brandon Marsh will slide over from his usual spot in left field to cover center field in place of Crawford, who is batting .245 with two home runs, five stolen bases, seven RBI and four runs through his first 18 games of May.
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