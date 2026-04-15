Justin Crawford News: Idle for series finale
Crawford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
The Phillies will hold the left-handed-hitting Crawford out for just the second time this season, shielding him from Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga while adding another right-handed bat (Otto Kemp) to the starting outfield. Crawford has done well early on to hold his own at the plate with a .288 average and .755 OPS, but the rookie hasn't offered much of an impact on the bases (one steal in two attempts) after swiping 46 bags in 113 Triple-A games in 2025.
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