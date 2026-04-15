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Justin Crawford News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Crawford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

The Phillies will hold the left-handed-hitting Crawford out for just the second time this season, shielding him from Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga while adding another right-handed bat (Otto Kemp) to the starting outfield. Crawford has done well early on to hold his own at the plate with a .288 average and .755 OPS, but the rookie hasn't offered much of an impact on the bases (one steal in two attempts) after swiping 46 bags in 113 Triple-A games in 2025.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
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