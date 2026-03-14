Justin Crawford News: Looking like primary center fielder

Crawford went 1-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

After being invited to Phillies camp for spring training, the 22-year-old outfielder has responded by batting .250 (9-for-36) with two RBI, two doubles, seven runs scored and two steals over 12 Grapefruit League outings. Crawford, one of Philadelphia's top prospects, appears poised for an Opening Day roster spot and is likely to see plenty of action in center field in 2026, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. It's also worth noting that Johan Rojas is facing a potential 80-game suspension at the onset of the regular season due to a positive drug test. Last year for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Crawford hit .334 with 34 extra-base hits, 47 RBI, 88 runs scored and 46 stolen bases across 440 at-bats.