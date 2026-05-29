Justin Crawford News: Not in Friday's lineup

Crawford is not in the Phillies' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

With the Dodgers sending southpaw Justin Wrobleski to the mound, the lefty-hitting Crawford will take a seat Friday while Steward Berroa starts in center field and bats ninth. Crawford has struggled at the plate lately, having gone 2-for-31 (.065) with one steal and one RBI over his last 10 games.