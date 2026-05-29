Justin Crawford headshot

Justin Crawford News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Crawford is not in the Phillies' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

With the Dodgers sending southpaw Justin Wrobleski to the mound, the lefty-hitting Crawford will take a seat Friday while Steward Berroa starts in center field and bats ninth. Crawford has struggled at the plate lately, having gone 2-for-31 (.065) with one steal and one RBI over his last 10 games.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts
MLB
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago