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Justin Crawford News: Opening season in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Phillies informed Crawford on Saturday that he will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Crawford has slashed .277/.320/.383 with two RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases through 50 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League -- good enough for the Phillies to feel comfortable naming him as their primary center fielder. The 22-year-old has demonstrated an excellent ability to make contact during his time in the minors and boasts exceptional speed, having swiped 46 bags at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025. However, he may face competition for playing time once Johan Rojas returns from his 80-game suspension in late June.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
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