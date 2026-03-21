Justin Crawford News: Opening season in majors
The Phillies informed Crawford on Saturday that he will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
Crawford has slashed .277/.320/.383 with two RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases through 50 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League -- good enough for the Phillies to feel comfortable naming him as their primary center fielder. The 22-year-old has demonstrated an excellent ability to make contact during his time in the minors and boasts exceptional speed, having swiped 46 bags at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025. However, he may face competition for playing time once Johan Rojas returns from his 80-game suspension in late June.
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