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Justin Crawford News: Pops first MLB homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 7:00am

Crawford went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Rockies.

The rookie center fielder came up big in the eighth inning, getting hold of a Jimmy Herget sweeper and dropping it over the right-field wall to tie the game at 7-7 and cap a five-run frame, but the Phillies couldn't complete the comeback in extras. It was Crawford's first career homer in the majors, and since getting a day off April 26 he's caught fire, slashing .371/.405/.571 over the last 11 games with four extra-base hits, one steal, three runs and seven RBI.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
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