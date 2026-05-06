Justin Crawford headshot

Justin Crawford News: Sitting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Crawford is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

The left-handed-swinging Crawford will get a day off as the Athletics send southpaw Jeffrey Springs to the bump. Brandon Marsh will shift over to center field, and Felix Reyes will get a start in left field for the Phillies.

Justin Crawford
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Crawford See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
29 days ago