Justin Foscue Injury: Departs with tight hamstring

Foscue was lifted from Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels due to right hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Foscue singled and scored a run in the top of the first inning in his lone plate appearance before being removed for defense prior to the bottom of the second. It's unclear whether he'll be sent for an MRI, but even if it's not serious, Foscue figures to be off limits for at least a day or two. He's competing for a reserve role with the Rangers.