Justin Foscue News: Breaks up no-hit bid
Foscue started at second base and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Astros.
Foscue's single was the lone hit off Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Foscue started for the first time in four games, as Ezequiel Duran covered shortstop for a slumping Corey Seager (0-for-27). Since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, Foscue is 3-for-14 with one home run and two RBI over seven games.
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