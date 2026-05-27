Justin Foscue News: Exiting starting lineup
Foscue is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Astros.
Foscue had made 11 consecutive starts at second base, but he will begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench. Newcomer Nicky Lopez will draw the start at the keystone for the Rangers.
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