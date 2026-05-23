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Justin Foscue News: Finding groove against MLB pitching

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:27am

Foscue started at second base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Angels. He was also hit by a pitch.

Foscue ran a hit streak to four games, during which he's 9-for-15 with a home run, five RBI and four runs scored. He's looking like a more accomplished hitter in his third exposure at the MLB level. Entering 2026, the infielder was 3-for-51 (.059) in his first two stints against major-league pitching. Foscue's made seven consecutive starts and has benefited from an injury to Corey Seager (back), which forced Ezequiel Duran to slide from second base to cover shortstop.

Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers
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