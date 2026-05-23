Justin Foscue News: Finding groove against MLB pitching
Foscue started at second base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Angels. He was also hit by a pitch.
Foscue ran a hit streak to four games, during which he's 9-for-15 with a home run, five RBI and four runs scored. He's looking like a more accomplished hitter in his third exposure at the MLB level. Entering 2026, the infielder was 3-for-51 (.059) in his first two stints against major-league pitching. Foscue's made seven consecutive starts and has benefited from an injury to Corey Seager (back), which forced Ezequiel Duran to slide from second base to cover shortstop.
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