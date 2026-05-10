Justin Foscue News: Homers in win

Foscue started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Foscue made a second consecutive start and swatted the first home run of his short MLB career. The infielder has just five hits over 58 at-bats across three short stints in the big leagues, but he's been given a clean slate by Texas manager Skip Schumaker, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. He can also play second base -- where he started Friday and had an RBI single -- which should be considered an unsettled spot given the struggles Josh Smith (lower body, IL) has had to start 2026. Either Foscue or Ezequiel Duran, who started at the keystone Saturday, could take hold of the position.