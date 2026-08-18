Justin Foscue News: Homers in win Tuesday

Foscue went 1-for-1 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.

Foscue took Jackson Kent deep for a 400-foot solo homer in the second inning, giving him eight long balls on the season. He added another RBI in his next plate appearance, drawing a bases-loaded walk. The 27-year-old was replaced by Joc Pederson with a right-handed reliever on the mound in the fifth inning. Foscue was excellent before the All-Star break, slashing .286/.356/.908 across 46 games, but his production has fallen off considerably since then. He's hit just .191 with two extra-base hits, including Tuesday's homer, across 24 second-half contests.