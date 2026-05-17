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Justin Foscue News: Makes third straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Foscue started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 8-0 win over Houston.

Foscue, who is benefitting from an injury to Josh Smith (thigh/wrist/illness), made a third consecutive start at second base. Ezequiel Duran had been filling in for Smith, but he's now needed to cover shortstop for the injured Corey Seager. Foscue has gone 2-for-11 in his three starts and is batting .182 over nine games since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on May 5.

Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers
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