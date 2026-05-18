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Justin Foscue News: Perfect at plate, three RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Foscue went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, a walk and three total RBI in a loss to the Rockies on Monday.

Foscue did his best to keep the Rangers in the contest, registering an RBI double in each of the second and sixth innings around a solo homer in the fifth. The 27-year-old came into the game having gone just 4-for-22 on the campaign, but his 3-for-3 performance lifted his season batting average from .182 to .280. Foscue has started four straight games for Texas and could continue to see consistent playing time moving forward while Josh Smith (lower body/wrist/illness) and Corey Seager (back) remain on the IL.

Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers
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