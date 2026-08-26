Justin Foscue News: Pops homer in loss
Foscue went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the White Sox.
Foscue launched his ninth home run of the season as part of the Rangers' three-run sixth inning. The right-handed hitting Foscue typically starts against left-handers and owns a .304/.388/.588 slash line against southpaws in 2026.
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