Justin Foscue News: Pops homer in loss

Foscue went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the White Sox.

Foscue launched his ninth home run of the season as part of the Rangers' three-run sixth inning. The right-handed hitting Foscue typically starts against left-handers and owns a .304/.388/.588 slash line against southpaws in 2026.