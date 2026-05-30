Justin Foscue News: Relegated to bench again
Foscue was not in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game Friday. He did enter to play first base in the final inning of Texas' 9-1 win over the Royals.
Foscue had been a regular presence at second base but has watched from the bench as the recently signed Nicky Lopez started the last three games, all against right-handers. Foscue has appeared in all three contests, either as a pinch hitter or a late-game substitution. The Rangers are scheduled to face Kansas City right-hander Seth Lugo on Saturday, which could mean a fourth straight game on the bench for Foscue.
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