Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Foscue headshot

Justin Foscue News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Rangers optioned Foscue to minor-league camp on Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Foscue came into camp likely on the outside looking in for a roster spot and didn't do anything to change minds with a .631 OPS during Cactus League play. The 26-year-old went just 2-for-42 at the dish for the Rangers last season and will begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock.

Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now