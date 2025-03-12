Justin Foscue News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Rangers optioned Foscue to minor-league camp on Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Foscue came into camp likely on the outside looking in for a roster spot and didn't do anything to change minds with a .631 OPS during Cactus League play. The 26-year-old went just 2-for-42 at the dish for the Rangers last season and will begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock.