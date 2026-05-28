Justin Foscue headshot

Justin Foscue News: Sitting again in favor of Lopez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 9:44am

Foscue is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Astros.

After making 11 straight starts at second base, Foscue has now sat in favor of Nicky Lopez two days in a row. Foscue is in a mini slump, having gone just 1-for-16 over his last five games, and Lopez offers the superior glove at the keystone.

Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers
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