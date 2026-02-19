Justin Foscue News: Trying to increase versatility

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Thursday that Foscue will be given some reps in the outfield during spring training, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Foscue has played only in the infield both in college at Mississippi State and since entering pro ball, but increasing his versatility gives him a better chance to make the team in a reserve role. The 26-year-old has struggled mightily during his brief time in the majors, going 3-for-51 with a 2:21 BB:K.