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Justin Gonzales News: Debuts at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Gonzales started in right field, batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a run scored for Double-A Portland on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Gonzales appeared in his first game at the Double-A level. He was promoted to the Sea Dogs on Monday after mashing at High-A Greenville, where he posted a .271/.391/.463 slash line with 17 home runs, 12 doubles, 11 steals and 59 RBI over 89 games. He entered the organization as a first baseman and looks like one, but Gonzalez has transitioned to outfield the last two seasons, getting playing time at all three spots.

Justin Gonzales
Boston Red Sox
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