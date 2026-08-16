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Justin Gonzales News: Promoted to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Gonzales was promoted to Double-A Portland on Sunday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Gonzales will make the jump to the Double-A level after batting .271 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI, 68 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 350 at-bats in 89 contests with High-A Greenville this season. The 19-year-old is an incredibly impressive batter for his age, and he is considered to be one of Boston's top overall prospects.

Justin Gonzales
Boston Red Sox
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