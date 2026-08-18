Justin Hagenman Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment
Hagenman (rib) was sent to Single-A St. Lucie on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
Hagenman has been on the shelf all season after suffering a fractured rib during spring training. He's finally ready to pitch in games again and could be an option for the Mets bullpen in September.
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