Justin Hagenman headshot

Justin Hagenman Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 1:24pm

Hagenman (rib) was sent to Single-A St. Lucie on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Hagenman has been on the shelf all season after suffering a fractured rib during spring training. He's finally ready to pitch in games again and could be an option for the Mets bullpen in September.

Justin Hagenman
New York Mets
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